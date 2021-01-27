January 27, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 27 at 3:21AM HST until January 28 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 75. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

