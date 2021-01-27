High Surf Advisory in Effect for East-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
January 27, 2021, 8:08 AM HST (Updated January 27, 2021, 8:10 AM)
3:21 AM HST Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Surf will be 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE: East-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

* WHEN: Through late Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

