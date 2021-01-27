DOH Reports 103 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 25,442. A total of three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 112 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 20,642

Hawai‘i: 2,132

Maui: 1,661

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 698

A total of 1,673 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 404 people have died.