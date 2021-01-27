COVID-19 Testing Capacity Quadrupled

Hawaii’s largest locally owned medical testing laboratory, Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS), has increased its capacity to 4,000 tests per day, up from 1,000.

The move allows DLS, one of the state’s “Trusted Testing Partners,” to expand testing to most of its Patient Service Centers across the islands and to open two dedicated COVID testing sites on Oahu for pre-travel, school and back-to-work testing. Testing is completed within 48 hours with most being done within 24 hours. In addition, DLS now has the ability to “pool” samples if needed. Pooling exponentially increases overall testing capacity.

“It is my sincere hope that this increased testing capacity, in concert with the vaccination roll-out, will help to further open up the state’s economy,” said Mark Wasielewski, DLS president. “We are grateful for our DLS Board of Directors, The Queen’s Health Systems executive team and Board of Trustees, as well as the State of Hawaii funding for making our expansion possible,” he added.