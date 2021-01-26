Street Light LED Conversions to Take Place Along Kawailani Street

The County Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting Street Light LED conversions along East and West Kawailani Street and Kupulau Road beginning Wednesday.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Jan. 29. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Two-way travel will be provided at all times, and special off-duty police officers will be posted in the work area to ensure traffic flow. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341 if there are any concerns.