Police Arrest 20 for DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
January 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 25, 2021, 10:55 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 85 DUI arrests compared with 76 during the same period last year. This is an increase of 11.8%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua11
North Hilo11
South Hilo317
Puna211
Kaʻu02
Kona1250
South Kohala13
North Kohala00
Island Total2085
There have been 42 major accidents so far this year compared with 73 during the same period last year, a decrease of 42.5%.

To date, there have been two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities compared with three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

