Flash Flood Warning Downgraded to Flood Advisory

5:36 AM HST Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELED FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAI‘I IN HAWAI‘I COUNTY.

The heavy rain has diminished in intensity and no longer poses a significant threat to flooding. Therefore the Flash Flood Warning has been canceled and replaced by a Flood Advisory.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Big Island until 6 p.m.

According to Hawaii County Civil Defense, NWS has issued a flood advisory for Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū Districts as heavy rain is forecast through Wednesday.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

·All Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

·Heavy rainfall and ponding will cause hazardous driving conditions.

·County Highways Division reports Ka‘alaiki Road above Pahala and Wood Valley Road closed.

·Know that additional road closures may occur without notice.

·Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

The Department of Public Works will have sand available sandbags at the following locations: in Hilo; County of Hawai‘i Hilo Baseyard (Shultz-Siding), fronting Afook-Chinen Auditorium, and Alae Cemetery. In Puna; at Shipman Park, County of Hawai‘i Puna Baseyard in Kurtistown, and Highway 130 and Post Office Road in Pāhoa. The use of sand is for sandbagging purposes only.