Domestic Dispute Leads to Stabbing in Nā‘ālehu

A domestic disturbance last week resulted in two people treated for knife wounds and one outstanding warrant for arrest.

The Hawai‘i Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, Jan. 17, officers responded to the report of a domestic incident in the 1500 block of Kala Place in Nā‘ālehu. The complaint was initiated by 49-year-old Keniann Takaki who stated she had been in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Matthew Tailon. Both lived at the residence noted above.

According to Takaki, Tailon was in possession of a pocket knife, which the two struggled over.

Both parties were taken to Ka’u Hospital, HPD said. Takiki was brought in with wounds on both hands and her right thigh. Tailon reportedly suffered a stab wound to his left forearm.

Tailon was transported to Hilo Medical Center by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel where he was treated and released. Takaki was treated at Ka’u Hospital and later released.

Takaki was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault and released pending further investigation. There is currently a warrant for her arrest on the charge of abuse of a family member. Area II JAS is continuing the investigation.