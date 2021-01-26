Brown Water Advisory Issued After Heavy Rain

A brown water advisory has been issued for the east side of the Big Island from Kohala to South Point, including Kawaihae Bay.

Heavy rainfall has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, according to Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch. The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.