Brewery Block Artisan Market Set For Early February

Artisan markets in the heart of Kailua-Kona’s brewery block are becoming regular occurrences.

Curated by organizer Zoey Kemp through HICO – Hawaiian Coffee, a Valentine artisan market is set for Feb. 7 from 3 to 7 pm. It will be the third event of its kind held in the last several months.

More than 20 vendors are committed to the market. Live music and a DJ will also be involved. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Face coverings and hand sanitizing practices are required.

Organizers say the mission of the markets is to bring the community together to support small businesses, local artists, artisans, and musicians.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This is a market/event hosted by an artist and small business, for artists and small businesses,” Kemp said.

HICO also noted that it has attained its liquor license and will debut its coffee-infused craft cocktail menu at the Valentine artisan market.

Anyone interested in participating/vending at future markets may send an email to [email protected].