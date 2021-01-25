January 25, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 25 at 3:41AM HST until January 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 64. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 67. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 77. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 62. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

