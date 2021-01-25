HPD Searching For POI in Waikoloa Assault

An assault was reported at a resort in the Waikoloa area on Friday night, Jan. 22.

Hawai‘i Island police have asked for public assistance to identify a person of interest regarding the assault that occurred at the hotel at approximately 8:41 pm that evening.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a male victim was assaulted by an unidentified male suspect and had his cell phone damaged in the process. A photograph was obtained of the person of interest, according to police.

Video surveillance captured the incident. The suspect is believed to be approximately 35 to 45 years old with a stocky build and tattoos on his legs and chest. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing an aloha shirt and shorts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Robert Ayau via email at [email protected] or to call the South Kohala police station at (808) 887-3080.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.