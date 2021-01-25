Daily COVID Cases Continue to Hover Above 100

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 123 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 25,275. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 107 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

A total of six new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,524

Hawai‘i: 2,128

Maui: 1,626

Kaua‘i: 178

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 688

A total of 1,664 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 342 people have died.