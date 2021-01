Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Starting This Evening

3:23 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST TUESDAY

* WHAT: Wintry mix of snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow levels between 12,500 and 13,000 feet.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

* WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.