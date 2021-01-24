Winter Storm Watch Projects Foot of Snow on Summits

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Big Island summits.

Heavy snow is possible on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above an elevation of 11,500 feet, with projected accumulations of more than 12 inches. Winds may also gust as high as 40 mph.

The winter storm watch begins at 6 pm Sunday evening and stretches through Tuesday afternoon. Such an advisory means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations.

If you are planning travel to the summits, monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing your trip until the weather improves, as travel may prove difficult to impossible.