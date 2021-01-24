High Wind and Surf Advisory through Sunday Evening

There is a Wind Advisory through Sunday for East winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts over 45 mph with strongest winds downwind of mountains. The following areas may be affected: North and South Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻū.

Do know that winds this strong are capable of downing tents and temporary structures as well as trees and causing utility outages.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition, a High Surf Advisory for a rising East swell due to the high winds is in effect through Sunday for the shorelines of Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna. A High Surf Advisory means strong breaking waves and strong currents making swimming dangerous are expected.

Make all preparations before conditions impact your area.