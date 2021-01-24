High Surf Advisory Extended to Tuesday

4:16 AM HST Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

* WHAT: Surf of 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores, and 8 to 12 feet for west facing shores. Surf rising to 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores today.

* WHERE: East-facing shores of Big Island.

* WHEN: For east-facing shores, until 6 p.m. HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.