Flash Flood Watch in Effect Starting This Evening

8:46 AM HST Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM HST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island from 6 PM HST this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Abundant moisture moving in from the southeast will bring the threat of flash flooding tonight through Tuesday afternoon for the Big Island. The greatest areas of risk will be over windward and mountain areas, especially the Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū Districts.

Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.