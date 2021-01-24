DOH Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 153 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 25,154. Six new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 107 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

A total of six new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,436

Hawai‘i: 2,122

Maui: 1,605

Kaua‘i: 177

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 683

A total of 1,660 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 342 people have died.