Man Drowns at ‘End of the World’

A man drown at the End of the World Saturday.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department was contacted at just after 3 pm with a report of two male swimmers in distress at Lekeleke Bay, also known as the End of the World, in Kailua-Kona. Upon arrival, one swimmer had made it to shore safely with minor injuries that required no EMS attention, HFD said.

The other swimmer was still in the ocean, face down, and unresponsive. Two Fire Rescue Specialists (FRS) from Kailua Fire Station entered the ocean and secured the body from going under. Chopper 2 was used to extract the FRS and the unidentifed male body to an awaiting ambulance.

The victim was approximated at 30 to 40 years old. No other injuries were reported.

High surf and high wind warnings were in effect for much of the Big Island Saturday and will continue through Sunday.