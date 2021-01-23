January 23, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 3:48AM HST until January 24 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east southeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east southeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 14 mph becoming north northeast. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a north northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east southeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead