January 23, 2021 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 23, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2021, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 3:48AM HST until January 24 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east southeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east southeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 14 mph becoming north northeast. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a north northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east southeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments