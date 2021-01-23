High Surf, Wind to Persist Across Big Island Through Sunday

The National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for most of the Big Island until 6 a.m. on Sunday. A high wind advisory is also in effect through the weekend.

Surf from 18 to 24 feet is expected along north-facing shores and between 12 to 16 feet for west-facing shores. Surf along east facing shores is building to between 6 and 8 feet throughout the day, then 7 to 10 feet Saturday night.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The Big Island wind advisory is for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 45 mph that will be strongest downwind of any mountains. The following areas of North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū all may be affected.

Winds this strong are capable of downing tents and temporary structures as well as trees and causing utility outages.