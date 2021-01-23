Future Educators Invited to a Free Virtual Event

The University of Hawaii (UH) has organized a “one-stop opportunity” for anyone interested in becoming a teacher in Hawai‘i. The event will be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. The annual It’s Great to be A Teacher event will feature different teacher preparation programs and organizations available to help future educators along in their journeys. According to the release, the event is traditionally held in-person, but will be held via Zoom to observe safety measures due to the ongoing pandemic, and to make it accessible to participants from all of the Hawaiian islands.

In its sixth year, the event is organized by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education and other state public and private educator preparation programs as part of the Teacher Education Coordinating Committee.

New event website

This year’s It’s Great to be a Teacher event will feature a website where anyone with access to the internet can learn about the process involved in becoming a licensed teacher in Hawai‘i prior to the event. According to a UH press release, this is so attendees can make the best of their time at the live sessions.

Registration is free on the website. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register by Jan. 25, 2021.

The event is open to:

Substitute teachers thinking of going full-time

Educational assistants

College students thinking about their major (or minor)

High school students getting ready for college

Mid-career changers

Anyone who believes that education could be their calling

What you’ll find on the website:

Learn about the different pathways to becoming a teacher

Discover different program options to suit your circumstances

Hear from the diverse community of educators and supporters about the teaching profession

Register for upcoming events

Attendees of the virtual event will be able to:

Meet with different State-approved teacher education programs to determine the best fit

Find out about scholarships and other funding opportunities

Ask specific questions about the licensing process, potential salaries and supports for teachers in Hawai‘i

For more information, contact Nezia Azmi, Teacher Education Coordinating Committee event coordinator at [email protected] or (808) 956-4280.