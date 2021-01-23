Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Jan. 23–Jan. 29

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has scheduled road and lane closures across the island during the week of Jan. 23-29.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 47, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Alternating, single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 57.5 and 58, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work at Hilea Bridge.

KA‘Ū

Alternating, single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 68, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Stevens Road, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for tree trimming, landscape maintenance and shoulder cleaning.

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 26.5 and 27.5, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, Makoi Road and Alaili Road, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 23, Soares Road and Niu Lane, on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.