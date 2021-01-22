Wind Advisory in Effect Till Sunday Morning

3:33 PM HST Friday, Jan. 22, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY

* WHAT: East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph expected. Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of the mountains.

* WHERE: South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa, Kamuela, Waikoloa and Big Island summits.

* WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution.