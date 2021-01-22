Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Mountain View Woman

Hawai‘i Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old Mountain View woman.

Destiny Leilani Boswell was last seen this morning at approximately 8 a.m. in the Fern Forest subdivision wearing a maroon-colored bathrobe and leaving the area on foot. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Boswell is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, around 140 to 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.