Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Hilo Runaway

Hawai‘i Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old runaway from Hilo who was last seen in September.

Noa A.K. Lolohea was last seen in Hilo on Sept. 24, 2020, around noon wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater and gray shorts. He is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, approximately 120-160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Corey Kaneko by phone at 808-961-8843 or email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers and 808-961-8300, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.