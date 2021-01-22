HPD Seeks Owner of Adrift Kayak

Do you know anyone who recently lost a kayak on the open ocean?

Hawai‘i Island police have asked for public assistance to identify the owner of a red and yellow, two-person kayak found adrift in waters off of Mahukona Beach Park and Lapakahi State Park last month.

Initially reported to the Hawai‘i Fire Department on Christmas Day by a bystander who was fishing in the area, a search of the Kohala Coast was conducted by HFD and there were no signs of distress. There have been no reports of missing persons in that area since the kayak was found.

The kayak, described as a red and yellow, two-person Tropic II kayak, was towed to shore. As with all found property cases that have no identifiers on the item, HPD holds the property for 45 days to see if anyone reports it lost or stolen.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of this kayak is asked to contact Officer Justin Cabanting at (808) 889-6540 or email him at [email protected].

Those who prefer to remain anonymous should call the Big Island Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.