HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

As of Friday Jan. 22, 2021, the following 25 individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

The names below are just a portion of the county’s master outstanding warrant list:

Kenneth D. Harris, 54, Hilo

Tezamae Harris, 32, Pāhoa

Joshua P. Harrison, 36, Kea‘au

Jesse J. Harrod, 44, Kalispell, MT

Devin Hart, 25, Mountain View

Joseph Hart, 43, Pāhoa

John T. Hartley, 62, Hilo

Jason Hartman, 26, Hilo

James J. Hartnett, 44, Kailua-Kona

Robert H. Harvey, 52, Kailua-Kona

Susan N. Harvey, 53, Kamuela

Anwar F. Hasan, 39, Kapa‘au

John C.L. Hash, 41, Pāhoa

Linda H. Haskell, 59, Pāhoa

James R. Haskins, 32, Kailua-Kona

Osman Hassan, 34, Hilo

Charles L. Hassard, 45, Hilo

Kawika A. Hassard, 42, Hilo

Dylan J. Hassler, 27, Hilo

Chikara Hatano, 36, Chiba, Japan

Anthony K. Hatori, 52, Hilo

Richard K. Hatori-Kanakaole, 23, Pāhoa

Deja M.T. Hauanio, 47, Kaneohe, HI

Kelii Maikai K.K.P. Hauanio, 29, Pāhoa

Luwika W.A.S.S. Hauanio, 28, Hilo

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.