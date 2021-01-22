HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted IndividualsJanuary 22, 2021, 10:30 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2021, 10:30 AM)
As of Friday Jan. 22, 2021, the following 25 individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.
The names below are just a portion of the county’s master outstanding warrant list:
Kenneth D. Harris, 54, Hilo
Tezamae Harris, 32, Pāhoa
Joshua P. Harrison, 36, Kea‘au
Jesse J. Harrod, 44, Kalispell, MT
Devin Hart, 25, Mountain View
Joseph Hart, 43, Pāhoa
John T. Hartley, 62, Hilo
Jason Hartman, 26, Hilo
James J. Hartnett, 44, Kailua-Kona
Robert H. Harvey, 52, Kailua-Kona
Susan N. Harvey, 53, Kamuela
Anwar F. Hasan, 39, Kapa‘au
John C.L. Hash, 41, Pāhoa
Linda H. Haskell, 59, Pāhoa
James R. Haskins, 32, Kailua-Kona
Osman Hassan, 34, Hilo
Charles L. Hassard, 45, Hilo
Kawika A. Hassard, 42, Hilo
Dylan J. Hassler, 27, Hilo
Chikara Hatano, 36, Chiba, Japan
Anthony K. Hatori, 52, Hilo
Richard K. Hatori-Kanakaole, 23, Pāhoa
Deja M.T. Hauanio, 47, Kaneohe, HI
Kelii Maikai K.K.P. Hauanio, 29, Pāhoa
Luwika W.A.S.S. Hauanio, 28, Hilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.