High Surf Advisory Issued Statewide

3:33 PM HST Friday, Jan. 22, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST SUNDAY

* WHAT: Surf 18 to 24 feet along north-facing shores, and 12 to 16 feet for west-facing shores. Surf along east-facing shores 6 to 8 feet Saturday, building to 7 to 10 feet Saturday night.

* WHERE: East-facing shores of all islands. North- and west-facing shores of Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, and north-facing shores of Maui.

SPONSORED VIDEO

* WHEN: From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.