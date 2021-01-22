COVID Numbers Continue Steadily in Triple-Digits

COVID Numbers Continue Steadily in Triple-DigitsJanuary 22, 2021, 12:12 PM HST (Updated January 22, 2021, 12:12 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 132 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 24,870. Four new COVID-related deaths were also reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 108 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.
A total of five new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 20,230
Hawai‘i: 2,113
Maui: 1,550
Kaua‘i: 177
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 669
A total of 1,647 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 332 people have died.