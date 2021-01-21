Rotary, Food Basket Seek Donors For Drive

The Kona Mauka Rotary, in conjunction with The Food Basket, has planned a canned food drive for those in the West Hawai‘i community on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 9 am to noon.

Organizers will be accepting canned food and monetary donations at Randy’s Huli Chicken and Ribs in Kealakekua to bolster the coming effort, according to information released by the Rotary on its Facebook page.

Dropping off is meant to function as a drive through event. Donors are asked to stay within their vehicles and follow the appropriate COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face coverings.