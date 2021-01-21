January 21, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 21, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 21, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov