HPD Hiring New Police Officers

The Hawai‘i Police Department is recruiting entry-level officers.

Interested applicants can apply through Feb. 16, 2021, for the next cohort under the category of Police Officer 1. To qualify for application, those inquiring must meet the following standards:

Must have graduated high school or obtained a GED.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be qualified to carry and/or possess firearms or ammunition in accordance with state and federal law.

Must have ZERO misdemeanor or felony convictions for domestic violence.

Must be at least 20 years of age by the time of filing and 21 years of age by the time of graduation from the police academy.

Must have the correct ratio of height to weight.

Must possess good eyesight, physical condition, and agility in accordance with established County of Hawai‘i standards.

Must have a knowledge of grammar, spelling, and word usage.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officers perform a variety of law enforcement duties including crime prevention and investigation. They will attend police classes and receive intensive training as to police work including practices, procedures, and principles.

The starting salary for an officer is $65,652 annually. Benefits include health and life insurance, vacation time, sick leave, an automobile subsidy, and several others.

Anyone interested can learn more by visiting www.hawaiicounty.gov or by calling 808-961-2269.