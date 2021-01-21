Hilo Man Charged with Burglary and Theft

34-year-old Richard “Kini Boy” Kuakini Kaleohano Jr. was arrested and charged with an array of burglary and theft offenses.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2021, after conferring with county prosecutors, police charged Kaleohano with three counts of burglary during an emergency period, three counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree theft. His total bail was set at $161,000.

Earlier that same day, members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit arrested Kaleohano at a residence in Keaukaha, on two outstanding warrants of arrest stemming from two separate burglary investigations that began in 2020.

In early Sept. 2020, a public storage facility in Hilo reported that numerous storage units had their locks cut and items removed. Kaleohano was observed on the facility’s surveillance system and identified as a suspect.

In mid-December 2020, a Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation facility in Hilo was broken into and various tools were reported stolen. The estimated value was approximately $6,000. During the course of this investigation, Kaleohano was identified as a suspect.

Kaleohano remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for today, Jan. 21, 2021, in Hilo District Court.

In light of Governor Ige’s current Covid-19 Emergency Proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.