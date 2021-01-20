January 20, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

