DOH Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
January 20, 2021, 12:10 PM HST (Updated January 20, 2021, 12:11 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 75 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 24,620. One new COVID-related death was also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 119 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

A total of four new cases were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 20,067
Hawai‘i: 2,097
Maui: 1,501
Kaua‘i: 176
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 653

A total of 1,620 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 325 people have died.

