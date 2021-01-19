Winter Weather Advisory Extended into This Evening

3:38 AM HST Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Snow has already accumulated on Maunakea.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet.

* WHEN: Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery icy road conditions and low visibility in freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.