Winter Weather Advisory Extended into This Evening

Winter Weather Advisory Extended into This EveningJanuary 19, 2021, 7:33 AM HST (Updated January 19, 2021, 7:34 AM)
‹
›×
3:38 AM HST Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
* WHAT: Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Snow has already accumulated on Maunakea.
* WHERE: Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet.
SPONSORED VIDEO
* WHEN: Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery icy road conditions and low visibility in freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.