PTA to Resume Training Activities Wednesday

The Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) will resume training exercises tomorrow.

Significant to this are the convoys from Kawaihae to PTA on Wednesday, Jan, 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, there will be artillery live-fire on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The remainder of the month consists of unmanned aerial systems training and aviation gunnery live fire. Further announcements regarding future hunting opportunities will be made.

Members of the public may call PTA Public Affairs with any questions at 808-969-2411 and follow PTA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PohakuloaTrainingArea.