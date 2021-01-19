Police Seek Suspect in Theft at Pāhoa Convenience Store

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft at a Pāhoa convenience store earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, an unidentified male was seen bending down and picking up an unknown item from the floor.

“It’s believed the item was a $20 bill dropped by the victim,” police say.

Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspect. If anyone recognizes the individual pictured, they are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Dwight Walker at 808-965-2715.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.