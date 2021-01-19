January 19, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 19 at 3:32AM HST until January 19 at 12:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph.

Looking Ahead