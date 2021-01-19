HFD Rescues 9 Hikers From Pololū Valley

Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel on Monday afternoon rescued nine hikers stranded in Pololū Valley.

Heavy mauka rains across the Big Island led to a rapid increase in the water level and current of the valley floor river. The hikers contacted emergency services from the east side of the river a little before 2 p.m. upon realizing the water was moving too swiftly to allow for a safe crossing.

HFD extracted the hikers via department helicopter to the valley lookout. All nine people were reported in good health and without injury upon extraction.

Visitors and residents alike are reminded that weather can quickly and severely change natural conditions in Hawai‘i. All weather warnings should be taken seriously and caution should be taken while enjoying the state’s natural resources.