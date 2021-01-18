Winter Weather Advisory to Bring Snow to Big Island Summits

National Weather Service, Honolulu

3:49 AM HST, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

WHERE: Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery icy road conditions and low visibility in freezing fog.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.