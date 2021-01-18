Puna Man Charged Following Police Standoff

A man involved in a standoff with police last week has been formally charged with several crimes.

Hawai’i Island authorities arrested 65-year-old Dean Hisao Jones of Puna late Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, following an overnight standoff with officers in Nanawale Estates in Pāhoa.

On Saturday afternoon, after conferring with county prosecutors, detectives charged Jones with first-degree reckless endangering, felony abuse of a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal property damage, and use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony. His bail has been set at $21,000.

The charges stem from an incident that began Thursday afternoon, when a 53-year-old female companion of Jones called police to report being involved in a domestic incident with him. Responding officers learned that Jones had barricaded himself in the residence and that he was armed with a rifle.

The Hawai’i Police Department’s elite Special Response Team responded to the scene. Utilizing an armored vehicle, they confirmed the suspect’s presence within the residence, and negotiators initiated verbal contact with Jones. He refused to exit.

Nearby residents were evacuated for safety, as the standoff lasted throughout the night and into Friday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jones exited the residence and surrendered to police. Neither Jones nor the 53-year-old woman was injured during the incident.

Police detectives later executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a firearm, ammunition, and drugs, according to an HPD report.

Jones remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 19, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email at [email protected].

Police also want to remind the public that in light of Governor David Ige’s current COVID-19 (coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.