January 18, 2021 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued January 18 at 3:56AM HST until January 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. Very windy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead