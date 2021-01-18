COVID Cases Trend Downward, Remain in Triple-Digits Daily

A viral surge in the wake of the holiday season is beginning to subside, but COVID-19 numbers are still significantly up from their pre-holiday averages.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 129 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 24,482. Zero new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 128 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%.

A total of nine new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 19,974

Hawai‘i: 2,082

Maui: 1,478

Kaua‘i: 175

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 642

A total of 1,614 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 322 people have died.