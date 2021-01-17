Two COVID Fatalities Reported

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 132 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 24,353. Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is currently 135 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%.

A total of 7 new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 19,891

Hawai‘i: 2,073

Maui: 1,457

Kaua‘i: 173

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 628

A total of 1,611 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 322 people have died.