Kamehameha Schools’ Donates $40,000 Through Buy One, Feed One Campaign

Kamehameha Schools’ (KS) donated $40,000 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank through its Buy One, Feed One (BOFO) Hawaiʻi campaign—a movement encouraging individuals to purchase a second meal for someone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“BOFO Hawai‘i is a collective effort to share a meal with someone struggling during these tough times and give them hope that we will get through this together,” said KS Director of Leasing Haunani Fujimoto. “Our donation to Hawai‘i Foodbank amplifies our efforts so that more of our kama‘āina can receive some much-needed kōkua.”

As part of BOFO Hawai‘i, KS pledged a monetary donation for each meal purchased at a participating eatery with proceeds benefitting Hawaii Foodbank to ensure that no one will go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation comes when nearly a quarter of a million residents are struggling with hunger, including many out-of-work parents, isolated kūpuna, and 1 in 4 keiki.

“Before the pandemic, 1 in 8 Hawai‘i residents were facing food insecurity. That number has grown by more than 50 percent—representing the fourth-highest percentage increase in the United States,” Hawai‘i Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani said. “Mahalo to Kamehameha Schools and to everyone who participated in BOFO Hawai‘i.”

The goal of the initiative is to reinforce goodwill and spread the aloha spirit through food. The viral movement that first appeared on social media on May 1, has reached over 60,000 people after Hawaiʻi-born actress and KS alumna Kelly Hu shared her BOFO giving experience. The campaign’s success has led to the relaunch of BOFO Hawai‘i to kick off the new year.

Individuals can join themovement by purchasing a meal for someone experiencing hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To have their meal count, participants will need to post a picture of the meals purchased along with the hashtag #BOFOHawaii.

Additional information is available at buyonefeedone.com. You can see others share their BOFO Hawai‘i experiences on Instagram (@bofohawaii) and Facebook (BOFOHawaii).