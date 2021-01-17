January 17, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 17 at 3:24AM HST until January 19 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

