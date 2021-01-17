DOH to Partner With Pharmacies Statewide to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is partnering with a number of pharmacies to conduct drive-through vaccination events or in-home vaccinations.

This partnership is an effort to continue the momentum in vaccinating residents and caregivers of small residential care homes throughout the state.

“This is another major step forward in the implementation of our state’s vaccination plan,” said Dr. Libby Char, director, Hawai‘i Department of Health. “With residents and staff of larger long-term care facilities such as assisted living communities now in progress, we’re now turning our attention to residential care homes and community care foster family homes.”

The partnering pharmacies throughout the state include: ElixRx Pharmacy, 5 Minute Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, KTA Pharmacy, Pharmacare Hawaii, The Queen’s Medical Center Pharmacy, and Times Pharmacy.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance licenses and inspects more than 1,200 community care foster family homes, about 445 adult residential care homes, and nearly 50 developmental disabilities domiciliary homes. The residents of these care homes may be seniors or those with underlying health conditions. Residential care homes on neighbor islands have already begun vaccinations at drive-through clinics, county clinics and with mobile services.

Licensed care home operators are being contacted directly by the DOH to schedule their in-home vaccinations, and those who have questions about vaccinations for themselves or their residents, may contact the DOH vaccination information line at 808-586-8332.

As of Friday, the DOH has administered more than 56,000 vaccines and has received 152,650 doses from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech combined.

Vaccine doses received statewide just this week are 39,700.